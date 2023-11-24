Darnell Nurse and the Edmonton Oilers will face the Washington Capitals at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, at Capital One Arena. Prop bets for Nurse in that upcoming Oilers-Capitals matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Darnell Nurse vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Nurse Season Stats Insights

Nurse has averaged 22:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -3).

Nurse has a goal in three games this season through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In five of 18 games this year, Nurse has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Nurse has an assist in two of 18 games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability that Nurse hits the over on his points prop total is 39.2%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Nurse going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Nurse Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 43 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 18 Games 2 5 Points 1 3 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

