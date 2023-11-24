Will David Kampf light the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will David Kampf score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kampf stats and insights

In one of 17 games this season, Kampf scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

Kampf has no points on the power play.

Kampf averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 63 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kampf recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:31 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:53 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 14:58 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:37 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:49 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:20 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:02 Home L 6-4 11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:18 Away L 3-2 SO 10/31/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:24 Home L 4-1 10/28/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:58 Away L 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.