On Friday at 3:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils square off with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Dawson Mercer going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Dawson Mercer score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Mercer stats and insights

  • In three of 17 games this season, Mercer has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blue Jackets.
  • He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.1 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Mercer recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:33 Away L 4-0
11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:23 Home L 5-3
11/16/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 22:00 Away W 5-2
11/14/2023 Jets 1 1 0 18:27 Away L 6-3
11/10/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 18:49 Home L 4-2
11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:13 Away L 6-3
11/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:38 Away W 4-2
11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:06 Away L 4-1
11/2/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:50 Away W 5-3
10/29/2023 Wild 0 0 0 21:03 Home W 4-3

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

