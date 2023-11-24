The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (4-0) hope to continue a four-game winning stretch when they host the Brown Bears (1-4) at 1:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Delaware vs. Brown Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: FloHoops

Delaware Stats Insights

  • The Fightin' Blue Hens made 43.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Bears allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
  • Delaware had an 11-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens were the 312th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bears finished 126th.
  • Last year, the Fightin' Blue Hens put up 69.6 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 69.3 the Bears allowed.
  • When Delaware scored more than 69.3 points last season, it went 13-6.

Brown Stats Insights

  • The Bears have shot at a 41% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Fightin' Blue Hens have averaged.
  • This season, Brown has a 1-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.4% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fightin' Blue Hens sit at 299th.
  • The Bears score an average of 74.2 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 62.3 the Fightin' Blue Hens give up.
  • Brown is 1-2 when giving up fewer than 80.5 points.

Delaware Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last year, Delaware scored 4.4 more points per game (71.5) than it did when playing on the road (67.1).
  • The Fightin' Blue Hens allowed 68 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 73.9 in away games.
  • When playing at home, Delaware averaged 0.3 more treys per game (6.8) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.8%) compared to in away games (30.7%).

Brown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Brown put up more points at home (72.3 per game) than on the road (67.3) last season.
  • At home, the Bears conceded 69.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 68.9.
  • Beyond the arc, Brown made fewer triples on the road (7.9 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (34.8%) than at home (34.6%).

Delaware Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Goldey-Beacom W 101-68 Bob Carpenter Center
11/12/2023 Air Force W 65-57 Bob Carpenter Center
11/15/2023 @ Delaware State W 78-67 Memorial Hall Gym
11/24/2023 Brown - Baha Mar Convention Center
12/2/2023 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio
12/5/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center

Brown Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ New Hampshire L 82-64 Lundholm Gymnasium
11/16/2023 Rhode Island College W 92-51 Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
11/19/2023 @ USC L 81-70 Galen Center
11/24/2023 Delaware - Baha Mar Convention Center
12/1/2023 Bryant - Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
12/3/2023 @ Maine - Cross Insurance Center

