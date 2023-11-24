The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (4-0) hope to continue a four-game winning stretch when they host the Brown Bears (1-4) at 1:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Delaware vs. Brown Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

Delaware Stats Insights

The Fightin' Blue Hens made 43.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Bears allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

Delaware had an 11-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Fightin' Blue Hens were the 312th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bears finished 126th.

Last year, the Fightin' Blue Hens put up 69.6 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 69.3 the Bears allowed.

When Delaware scored more than 69.3 points last season, it went 13-6.

Brown Stats Insights

The Bears have shot at a 41% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Fightin' Blue Hens have averaged.

This season, Brown has a 1-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.4% from the field.

The Bears are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fightin' Blue Hens sit at 299th.

The Bears score an average of 74.2 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 62.3 the Fightin' Blue Hens give up.

Brown is 1-2 when giving up fewer than 80.5 points.

Delaware Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last year, Delaware scored 4.4 more points per game (71.5) than it did when playing on the road (67.1).

The Fightin' Blue Hens allowed 68 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 73.9 in away games.

When playing at home, Delaware averaged 0.3 more treys per game (6.8) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.8%) compared to in away games (30.7%).

Brown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Brown put up more points at home (72.3 per game) than on the road (67.3) last season.

At home, the Bears conceded 69.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 68.9.

Beyond the arc, Brown made fewer triples on the road (7.9 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (34.8%) than at home (34.6%).

Delaware Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/8/2023 Goldey-Beacom W 101-68 Bob Carpenter Center 11/12/2023 Air Force W 65-57 Bob Carpenter Center 11/15/2023 @ Delaware State W 78-67 Memorial Hall Gym 11/24/2023 Brown - Baha Mar Convention Center 12/2/2023 @ Ohio - Convocation Center Ohio 12/5/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center

Brown Upcoming Schedule