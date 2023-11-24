How to Watch Delaware vs. Brown on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (4-0) hope to continue a four-game winning stretch when they host the Brown Bears (1-4) at 1:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
Delaware vs. Brown Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: FloHoops
Delaware Stats Insights
- The Fightin' Blue Hens made 43.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points lower than the Bears allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- Delaware had an 11-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Fightin' Blue Hens were the 312th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bears finished 126th.
- Last year, the Fightin' Blue Hens put up 69.6 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 69.3 the Bears allowed.
- When Delaware scored more than 69.3 points last season, it went 13-6.
Brown Stats Insights
- The Bears have shot at a 41% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Fightin' Blue Hens have averaged.
- This season, Brown has a 1-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 38.4% from the field.
- The Bears are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fightin' Blue Hens sit at 299th.
- The Bears score an average of 74.2 points per game, 11.9 more points than the 62.3 the Fightin' Blue Hens give up.
- Brown is 1-2 when giving up fewer than 80.5 points.
Delaware Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Delaware scored 4.4 more points per game (71.5) than it did when playing on the road (67.1).
- The Fightin' Blue Hens allowed 68 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 73.9 in away games.
- When playing at home, Delaware averaged 0.3 more treys per game (6.8) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.8%) compared to in away games (30.7%).
Brown Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Brown put up more points at home (72.3 per game) than on the road (67.3) last season.
- At home, the Bears conceded 69.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 68.9.
- Beyond the arc, Brown made fewer triples on the road (7.9 per game) than at home (8.2) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (34.8%) than at home (34.6%).
Delaware Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Goldey-Beacom
|W 101-68
|Bob Carpenter Center
|11/12/2023
|Air Force
|W 65-57
|Bob Carpenter Center
|11/15/2023
|@ Delaware State
|W 78-67
|Memorial Hall Gym
|11/24/2023
|Brown
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Ohio
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/5/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
Brown Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ New Hampshire
|L 82-64
|Lundholm Gymnasium
|11/16/2023
|Rhode Island College
|W 92-51
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
|11/19/2023
|@ USC
|L 81-70
|Galen Center
|11/24/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/1/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Maine
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
