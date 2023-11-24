The Brown Bears (1-4) will attempt to end a three-game road skid when visiting the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (4-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center, airing at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Delaware vs. Brown matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Delaware vs. Brown Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Delaware vs. Brown Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Delaware vs. Brown Betting Trends (2022-23)

Delaware covered 11 times in 28 games with a spread last season.

The Fightin' Blue Hens and their opponents combined to go over the point total 15 out of 28 times last season.

Brown won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover nine times.

A total of 10 of the Bears' games last year hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.