Friday's game features the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (4-0) and the Brown Bears (1-4) clashing at Baha Mar Convention Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-65 victory for heavily favored Delaware according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on November 24.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Delaware vs. Brown Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Delaware vs. Brown Score Prediction

Prediction: Delaware 76, Brown 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Delaware vs. Brown

Computer Predicted Spread: Delaware (-10.5)

Delaware (-10.5) Computer Predicted Total: 140.9

Delaware Performance Insights

Delaware was 224th in the country in points scored (69.6 per game) and 199th in points allowed (70.7) last season.

Last year, the Fightin' Blue Hens were 312th in college basketball in rebounds (29.1 per game) and 288th in rebounds allowed (32.8).

Last season Delaware was ranked 281st in college basketball in assists with 11.8 per game.

The Fightin' Blue Hens made 6.6 3-pointers per game and shot 32.1% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 266th and 291st, respectively, in college basketball.

Delaware gave up 7.2 3-pointers per game and conceded 36.4% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 177th and 327th, respectively, in the nation.

Last season, Delaware attempted 63.4% of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.6% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73.3% of Delaware's buckets were 2-pointers, and 26.7% were 3-pointers.

Brown Performance Insights

The Bears put up 74.2 points per game (203rd in college basketball) while allowing 72.6 per contest (221st in college basketball). They have a +8 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.6 points per game.

Brown prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 5.6 boards. It grabs 38.0 rebounds per game (59th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.4.

Brown makes 8.2 three-pointers per game (117th in college basketball) at a 31.3% rate (226th in college basketball), compared to the 8.4 its opponents make, shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc.

Brown wins the turnover battle by 2.0 per game, committing 11.8 (165th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.8.

