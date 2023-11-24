The Brown Bears (0-1) play the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (2-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The game will tip off at 1:30 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.

Delaware vs. Brown Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Delaware Top Players (2022-23)

Jameer Nelson Jr.: 20.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

20.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Jyare Davis: 15.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Christian Ray: 9.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Gianmarco Arletti: 5.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK L.J. Owens: 9.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Brown Top Players (2022-23)

Paxson Wojcik: 14.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Nana Owusu-Anane: 10.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Kino Lilly Jr.: 16.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Kalu Anya: 8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Dan Friday: 7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Delaware vs. Brown Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Delaware Rank Delaware AVG Brown AVG Brown Rank 224th 69.6 Points Scored 69.6 224th 199th 70.7 Points Allowed 69.3 150th 312th 29.1 Rebounds 32.5 126th 289th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd 266th 6.6 3pt Made 8.0 104th 281st 11.8 Assists 13.8 117th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 12.6 258th

