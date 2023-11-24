Delaware vs. Brown November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Brown Bears (0-1) play the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (2-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The game will tip off at 1:30 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.
Delaware vs. Brown Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Delaware Top Players (2022-23)
- Jameer Nelson Jr.: 20.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jyare Davis: 15.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Christian Ray: 9.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Gianmarco Arletti: 5.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- L.J. Owens: 9.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Brown Top Players (2022-23)
- Paxson Wojcik: 14.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nana Owusu-Anane: 10.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Kino Lilly Jr.: 16.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kalu Anya: 8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dan Friday: 7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Delaware vs. Brown Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Delaware Rank
|Delaware AVG
|Brown AVG
|Brown Rank
|224th
|69.6
|Points Scored
|69.6
|224th
|199th
|70.7
|Points Allowed
|69.3
|150th
|312th
|29.1
|Rebounds
|32.5
|126th
|289th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|222nd
|266th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|8.0
|104th
|281st
|11.8
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|12.6
|258th
