The Brown Bears (0-1) play the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (2-0) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The game will tip off at 1:30 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.

Delaware vs. Brown Game Information

Delaware Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jameer Nelson Jr.: 20.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jyare Davis: 15.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Christian Ray: 9.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Gianmarco Arletti: 5.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • L.J. Owens: 9.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Brown Top Players (2022-23)

  • Paxson Wojcik: 14.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Nana Owusu-Anane: 10.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Kino Lilly Jr.: 16.9 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kalu Anya: 8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Dan Friday: 7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Delaware vs. Brown Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Delaware Rank Delaware AVG Brown AVG Brown Rank
224th 69.6 Points Scored 69.6 224th
199th 70.7 Points Allowed 69.3 150th
312th 29.1 Rebounds 32.5 126th
289th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 8.0 222nd
266th 6.6 3pt Made 8.0 104th
281st 11.8 Assists 13.8 117th
72nd 10.8 Turnovers 12.6 258th

