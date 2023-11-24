The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (4-0) are 2.5-point favorites as they try to extend a four-game winning streak when they host the Brown Bears (1-4) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The contest airs at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5 points.

Delaware vs. Brown Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Delaware -2.5 140.5

Delaware vs Brown Betting Records & Stats

The Fightin' Blue Hens covered the spread 11 times in 33 games last season.

In games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter last year, Delaware finished with a record of 9-3 (75%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Fightin' Blue Hens a 60.0% chance to win.

Brown went 15-9-0 ATS last season.

The Bears entered 12 games last season as an underdog by +125 or more and were 3-9 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Brown has a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Delaware vs. Brown Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 140.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 140.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Delaware 15 53.6% 69.6 139.2 70.7 140 139.9 Brown 12 50% 69.6 139.2 69.3 140 139.4

Additional Delaware vs Brown Insights & Trends

Last year, the Fightin' Blue Hens scored only 0.3 more points per game (69.6) than the Bears gave up (69.3).

Delaware had an 8-8 record against the spread and a 13-6 record overall last season when putting up more than 69.3 points.

The Bears' 69.6 points per game last year were just 1.1 fewer points than the 70.7 the Fightin' Blue Hens gave up.

Brown put together an 8-1 ATS record and a 7-3 overall record last season in games it scored more than 70.7 points.

Delaware vs. Brown Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Delaware 11-17-0 5-8 15-13-0 Brown 15-9-0 6-7 10-14-0

Delaware vs. Brown Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Delaware Brown 10-5 Home Record 7-5 4-10 Away Record 7-8 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 10-4-0 71.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.3 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

