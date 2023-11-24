Can we count on Dennis Gilbert lighting the lamp when the Calgary Flames match up against the Dallas Stars at 8:30 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Dennis Gilbert score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Gilbert stats and insights

Gilbert is yet to score through 10 games this season.

In one game against the Stars this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Gilbert has no points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 49 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Gilbert recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:25 Away L 4-2 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:59 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:39 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 3-1 10/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 6-2 10/20/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 3-1 10/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 11:50 Away W 4-3 10/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 10:53 Away L 3-2 SO 10/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:35 Away L 5-2

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

