Will Dennis Gilbert Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 24?
Can we count on Dennis Gilbert lighting the lamp when the Calgary Flames match up against the Dallas Stars at 8:30 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Dennis Gilbert score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Gilbert stats and insights
- Gilbert is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- In one game against the Stars this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Gilbert has no points on the power play.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 49 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Gilbert recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:59
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:09
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:57
|Away
|L 6-2
|10/20/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|11:50
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:53
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|10:35
|Away
|L 5-2
Flames vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
