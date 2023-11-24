Will Derek Ryan Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 24?
Can we count on Derek Ryan scoring a goal when the Edmonton Oilers play the Washington Capitals at 3:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Derek Ryan score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Ryan stats and insights
- Ryan has scored in one of 18 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Capitals.
- Ryan has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have conceded 43 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.
Ryan recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:04
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|11:37
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|2
|2
|0
|10:10
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|10:53
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:20
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|11:03
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|7:08
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:38
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|10:40
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|9:01
|Home
|L 4-3
Oilers vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
