Can we count on Derek Ryan scoring a goal when the Edmonton Oilers play the Washington Capitals at 3:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Derek Ryan score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ryan stats and insights

Ryan has scored in one of 18 games this season, but it was multiple goals in that game.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Capitals.

Ryan has zero points on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 43 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ryan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:04 Away L 6-3 11/20/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 11:37 Away L 5-3 11/18/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 10:10 Away L 6-4 11/15/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:53 Home W 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:20 Home W 4-1 11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:03 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 7:08 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:38 Away L 6-2 11/4/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:40 Home L 5-2 11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:01 Home L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.