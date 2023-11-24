Will Dillon Dube find the back of the net when the Calgary Flames play the Dallas Stars on Friday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dillon Dube score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dube stats and insights

Dube has scored in three of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Stars this season in one game (zero shots).

Dube has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 15.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dube recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:54 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:14 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 13:40 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:40 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:18 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:04 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 1 1 0 12:47 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:38 Away W 6-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:10 Away L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.