Dougie Hamilton and the New Jersey Devils will be in action on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Looking to bet on Hamilton's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dougie Hamilton vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hamilton Season Stats Insights

Hamilton has averaged 21:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).

Hamilton has a goal in five of 17 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Hamilton has a point in 11 of 17 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Hamilton has an assist in eight of 17 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Hamilton has an implied probability of 56.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hamilton going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hamilton Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have given up 72 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-14) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 17 Games 3 14 Points 0 5 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.