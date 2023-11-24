The Buffalo Sabres, Dylan Cozens among them, face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday at 6:00 PM ET, at KeyBank Center. Does a wager on Cozens intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Dylan Cozens vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Sabres vs Penguins Game Info

Cozens Season Stats Insights

Cozens' plus-minus this season, in 14:37 per game on the ice, is -2.

Cozens has a goal in four of 17 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Cozens has a point in eight of 17 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Cozens has an assist in four of 17 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Cozens has an implied probability of 54.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Cozens going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Cozens Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 47 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 17 Games 4 9 Points 0 4 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

