Dylan Cozens Game Preview: Sabres vs. Penguins - November 24
The Buffalo Sabres, Dylan Cozens among them, face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday at 6:00 PM ET, at KeyBank Center. Does a wager on Cozens intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Dylan Cozens vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Sabres vs Penguins Game Info
|Sabres vs Penguins Odds/Over/Under
|Sabres vs Penguins Prediction
|Sabres vs Penguins Player Props
|Sabres vs Penguins Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Sabres vs Penguins
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cozens Season Stats Insights
- Cozens' plus-minus this season, in 14:37 per game on the ice, is -2.
- Cozens has a goal in four of 17 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Cozens has a point in eight of 17 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.
- Cozens has an assist in four of 17 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Cozens has an implied probability of 54.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Cozens going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Cozens Stats vs. the Penguins
- The Penguins have conceded 47 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
- The team's +11 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Pittsburgh
|17
|Games
|4
|9
|Points
|0
|4
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.