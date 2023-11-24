For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Dallas Stars on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, is Elias Lindholm a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Elias Lindholm score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindholm stats and insights

In four of 19 games this season, Lindholm has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Stars this season in one game (four shots).

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Lindholm averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.8%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Lindholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:30 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 19:40 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:48 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 3 1 2 19:33 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:39 Away W 2-1 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:39 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 22:01 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:01 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 22:13 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 2 0 2 22:11 Home L 4-3

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

