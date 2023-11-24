Will Elias Lindholm Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 24?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Dallas Stars on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, is Elias Lindholm a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Elias Lindholm score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindholm stats and insights
- In four of 19 games this season, Lindholm has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Stars this season in one game (four shots).
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Lindholm averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.8%.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Lindholm recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:30
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|19:40
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|19:48
|Home
|L 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Canucks
|3
|1
|2
|19:33
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|20:39
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|22:01
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|22:01
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|22:13
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|2
|0
|2
|22:11
|Home
|L 4-3
Flames vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
