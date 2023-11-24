Elias Lindholm will be in action when the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars meet on Friday at American Airlines Center, beginning at 8:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Lindholm interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Elias Lindholm vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

Lindholm's plus-minus this season, in 20:55 per game on the ice, is 0.

Lindholm has a goal in four of 19 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In eight of 19 games this season, Lindholm has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Lindholm has an assist in six of 19 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Lindholm goes over his points prop total is 58.2%, based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Lindholm having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 19 Games 4 13 Points 6 4 Goals 3 9 Assists 3

