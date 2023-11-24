The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game against the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Friday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Erik Haula light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Erik Haula score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Haula stats and insights

  • Haula has scored in five of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
  • Haula has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets have conceded 72 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.1 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Haula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-0
11/18/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 19:35 Home L 5-3
11/16/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 16:10 Away W 5-2
11/14/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:37 Away L 6-3
11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 4-2
11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 6-3
11/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:10 Away W 4-2
11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:50 Away L 4-1
11/2/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:00 Away W 5-3
10/29/2023 Wild 1 1 0 17:00 Home W 4-3

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

