The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game against the Columbus Blue Jackets is set for Friday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Erik Haula light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Erik Haula score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Haula stats and insights

Haula has scored in five of 16 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.

Haula has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 72 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.1 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Haula recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 19:35 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 16:10 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:37 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:03 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 17:10 Away W 4-2 11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:50 Away L 4-1 11/2/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:00 Away W 5-3 10/29/2023 Wild 1 1 0 17:00 Home W 4-3

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.