Erik Haula and the New Jersey Devils will be in action on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Columbus Blue Jackets. Fancy a wager on Haula in the Devils-Blue Jackets game? Use our stats and information below.

Erik Haula vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Haula Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Haula has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 15:11 on the ice per game.

Haula has scored a goal in five of 16 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Haula has a point in eight games this year (out of 16), including multiple points three times.

Haula has an assist in four of 16 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Haula's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

There is a 36.4% chance of Haula having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Haula Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are conceding 72 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 16 Games 3 11 Points 4 6 Goals 1 5 Assists 3

