Can we expect Erik Johnson lighting the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres take on the Pittsburgh Penguins at 6:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Erik Johnson score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Johnson has zero points on the power play.

Johnson's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 0.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 47 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 13.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Johnson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:28 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 13:37 Away W 3-2 11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 3-2 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:41 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:32 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:22 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:38 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:23 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:06 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:20 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.