Will Evan Bouchard Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 24?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Washington Capitals on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, is Evan Bouchard a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Evan Bouchard score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Bouchard stats and insights
- Bouchard has scored in four of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Capitals.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also seven assists.
- Bouchard averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.0%.
Capitals defensive stats
- On defense, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 43 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Capitals have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.
Bouchard recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|21:32
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/20/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|20:32
|Away
|L 5-3
|11/18/2023
|Lightning
|1
|1
|0
|23:30
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/15/2023
|Kraken
|3
|0
|3
|23:54
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/13/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:44
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|19:55
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|26:38
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|23:13
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|23:28
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|25:21
|Home
|L 4-3
Oilers vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
