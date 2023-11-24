Evan Bouchard will be among those in action Friday when his Edmonton Oilers play the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. Looking to bet on Bouchard's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Evan Bouchard vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Bouchard Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Bouchard has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 21:59 on the ice per game.

Bouchard has a goal in four games this season through 18 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Bouchard has a point in 13 games this year (out of 18), including multiple points three times.

Bouchard has an assist in 10 of 18 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Bouchard has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bouchard Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 43 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 18 Games 2 18 Points 0 4 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

