The Edmonton Oilers, Evander Kane included, will meet the Washington Capitals on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Kane available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Evander Kane vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Kane Season Stats Insights

Kane has averaged 18:27 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -6).

Kane has scored a goal in six of 18 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Kane has a point in nine of 18 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In six of 18 games this year, Kane has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Kane goes over his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

Kane has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kane Stats vs. the Capitals

On defense, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 43 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 18 Games 1 15 Points 1 8 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

