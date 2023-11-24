Fabian Zetterlund will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and Montreal Canadiens meet on Friday at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 3:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Zetterlund's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Fabian Zetterlund vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zetterlund Season Stats Insights

Zetterlund's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:25 per game on the ice, is -15.

Zetterlund has a goal in four of 19 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Zetterlund has registered a point in a game five times this season over 19 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Zetterlund has an assist in three of 19 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Zetterlund goes over his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Zetterlund has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zetterlund Stats vs. the Canadiens

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are conceding 67 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 19 Games 3 7 Points 0 4 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.