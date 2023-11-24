The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the Montreal Canadiens is scheduled for Friday at 3:30 PM ET. Will Filip Zadina score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Filip Zadina score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Zadina stats and insights

Zadina has scored in three of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canadiens.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 10.3% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 67 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.5 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Zadina recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:40 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:18 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 2 0 2 13:37 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:49 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:44 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:43 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 13:49 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:02 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:07 Home L 10-2 11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:20 Home L 10-1

Sharks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

