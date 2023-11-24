Will Givani Smith Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 24?
When the San Jose Sharks take on the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at 3:30 PM ET, will Givani Smith light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Givani Smith score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- In one of 17 games this season, Smith scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.
- Smith has no points on the power play.
- Smith averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.0%.
Canadiens defensive stats
- The Canadiens are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 67 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.
Smith recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|8:55
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|7:33
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|8:42
|Home
|W 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|5:55
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|6:37
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|11:10
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|3:45
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|6:04
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|8:13
|Home
|L 10-2
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|11:56
|Home
|L 10-1
Sharks vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
