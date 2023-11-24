The Green Bay Phoenix (3-1) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Maryland Terrapins (2-3) at 1:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Green Bay Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancún, Mexico TV: FloHoops

Green Bay vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix score 11.1 fewer points per game (76.3) than the Terrapins allow (87.4).

The Terrapins score 13.1 more points per game (74.4) than the Phoenix give up (61.3).

Maryland has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 61.3 points.

Green Bay has a 3-0 record when allowing fewer than 74.4 points.

This season the Terrapins are shooting 38.8% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Phoenix give up.

The Phoenix's 50.2 shooting percentage from the field is 2.4 higher than the Terrapins have given up.

