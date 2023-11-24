Will Henri Jokiharju Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 24?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday at 6:00 PM ET, is Henri Jokiharju a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Henri Jokiharju score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Jokiharju stats and insights
- In two of 17 games this season, Jokiharju has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Penguins this season in one game (two shots).
- Jokiharju has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 47 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 13.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Jokiharju recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:59
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|11:14
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|17:46
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|21:03
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:28
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|16:37
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|20:16
|Away
|L 5-4
Sabres vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
