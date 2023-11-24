For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday at 6:00 PM ET, is Henri Jokiharju a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Henri Jokiharju score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Jokiharju stats and insights

  • In two of 17 games this season, Jokiharju has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not scored against the Penguins this season in one game (two shots).
  • Jokiharju has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 47 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 13.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Jokiharju recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:59 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:14 Away W 3-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 4-0
11/10/2023 Wild 1 1 0 17:46 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 17:14 Away W 6-4
11/3/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 21:03 Home L 5-1
11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:28 Away W 5-2
10/29/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 16:37 Home W 4-0
10/27/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:16 Away L 5-4

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

