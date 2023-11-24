Will Jack Hughes Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 24?
The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game against the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for Friday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Jack Hughes score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Jack Hughes score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)
Hughes stats and insights
- Hughes has scored in four of 12 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus nine assists.
- Hughes' shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 72 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.1 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Hughes recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|22:06
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|22:40
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|3:55
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/2/2023
|Wild
|2
|0
|2
|21:57
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|18:11
|Home
|W 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|22:05
|Home
|W 5-4
|10/25/2023
|Capitals
|3
|0
|3
|21:18
|Home
|L 6-4
|10/24/2023
|Canadiens
|4
|0
|4
|21:05
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/20/2023
|Islanders
|4
|2
|2
|24:21
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|10/16/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|24:32
|Home
|L 4-3
Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
