The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game against the Columbus Blue Jackets is scheduled for Friday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Jack Hughes score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jack Hughes score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hughes stats and insights

Hughes has scored in four of 12 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

On the power play he has three goals, plus nine assists.

Hughes' shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 72 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.1 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 22:06 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 22:40 Home L 5-3 11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 3:55 Away L 4-1 11/2/2023 Wild 2 0 2 21:57 Away W 5-3 10/29/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:11 Home W 4-3 10/27/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 22:05 Home W 5-4 10/25/2023 Capitals 3 0 3 21:18 Home L 6-4 10/24/2023 Canadiens 4 0 4 21:05 Away W 5-2 10/20/2023 Islanders 4 2 2 24:21 Away W 5-4 OT 10/16/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 24:32 Home L 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.