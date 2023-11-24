Jack Hughes and the New Jersey Devils will play on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Thinking about a bet on Hughes in the Devils-Blue Jackets game? Use our stats and information below.

Jack Hughes vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -110)

1.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -222)

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Hughes has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 14:24 on the ice per game.

Hughes has scored a goal in a game four times this year over 12 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Hughes has a point in nine games this year (out of 12), including multiple points seven times.

In seven of 12 games this season, Hughes has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Hughes has an implied probability of 52.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 68.9%.

Hughes Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have conceded 72 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 28th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 12 Games 3 22 Points 6 6 Goals 2 16 Assists 4

