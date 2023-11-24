When the Buffalo Sabres take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday at 6:00 PM ET, will Jacob Bryson light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Jacob Bryson score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bryson 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of 59 games last season, Bryson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

Bryson produced zero points on the power play last season.

He took 0.4 shots per game, sinking 3.7% of them.

Penguins 2022-23 defensive stats

The Penguins allowed 263 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 19th in league play in goals against.

The Penguins earned two shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 28.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Bryson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 6:27 Away W 6-4 11/1/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:23 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:28 Home W 4-0

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

