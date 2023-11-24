For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the San Jose Sharks and the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at 3:30 PM ET, is Jacob MacDonald a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Jacob MacDonald score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

MacDonald stats and insights

In one of four games this season, MacDonald scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

MacDonald has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 67 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

