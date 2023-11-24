The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks is slated for Friday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Jake McCabe find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jake McCabe score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McCabe stats and insights

  • McCabe is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • He has not scored versus the Blackhawks this season in one game (one shot).
  • McCabe has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 63 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McCabe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:53 Away W 4-3 OT
11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 23:04 Away W 3-2
11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:10 Home W 5-2
11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:15 Home W 5-4 SO
10/26/2023 Stars 0 0 0 0:10 Away W 4-1
10/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:20 Away W 4-1
10/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 20:31 Away W 4-3 OT
10/19/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:43 Away L 3-1
10/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:17 Home L 4-1
10/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:58 Home W 7-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.