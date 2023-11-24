Will Jake McCabe Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 24?
The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks is slated for Friday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Jake McCabe find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Jake McCabe score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
McCabe stats and insights
- McCabe is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Blackhawks this season in one game (one shot).
- McCabe has zero points on the power play.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 63 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
McCabe recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|22:53
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|23:04
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:10
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:15
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|10/26/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|0:10
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/24/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:20
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/21/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|20:31
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/19/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:43
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:17
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/14/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Home
|W 7-4
Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
