The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks is slated for Friday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Jake McCabe find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jake McCabe score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

McCabe stats and insights

McCabe is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Blackhawks this season in one game (one shot).

McCabe has zero points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 63 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

McCabe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/19/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:53 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 23:04 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:10 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:15 Home W 5-4 SO 10/26/2023 Stars 0 0 0 0:10 Away W 4-1 10/24/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:20 Away W 4-1 10/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 20:31 Away W 4-3 OT 10/19/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:43 Away L 3-1 10/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:17 Home L 4-1 10/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:58 Home W 7-4

Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI

