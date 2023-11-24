Will James Hamblin find the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers take on the Washington Capitals on Friday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will James Hamblin score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hamblin stats and insights

Hamblin has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

Hamblin has no points on the power play.

Hamblin averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 43 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.5 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MNMT

ESPN+ and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.