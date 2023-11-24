When the San Jose Sharks take on the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at 3:30 PM ET, will Jan Rutta score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Jan Rutta score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Rutta stats and insights

  • Rutta is yet to score through 19 games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Canadiens.
  • Rutta has zero points on the power play.

Canadiens defensive stats

  • The Canadiens have conceded 67 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 26th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 17.5 blocked shots per game.

Rutta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 4:17 Away L 7-1
11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:28 Away L 3-1
11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:09 Home W 5-1
11/14/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 18:07 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 19:45 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:19 Away L 5-0
11/9/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:52 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:54 Home W 2-1
11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:07 Home L 10-2
11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:34 Home L 10-1

Sharks vs. Canadiens game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

