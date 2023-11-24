The New York Islanders, including Jean-Gabriel Pageau, will be on the ice Friday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Ottawa Senators. If you're considering a wager on Pageau against the Senators, we have plenty of info to help.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Pageau Season Stats Insights

Pageau's plus-minus this season, in 16:27 per game on the ice, is -8.

Pageau has yet to score a goal through 18 games this season.

Pageau has a point in four of 18 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Pageau has an assist in four of 18 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 39.2% that Pageau goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Pageau has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Pageau Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 49 goals in total (3.3 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 18 Games 4 5 Points 1 0 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

