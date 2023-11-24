Can we expect Jeff Skinner lighting the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 6:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Jeff Skinner score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Skinner stats and insights

  • In seven of 19 games this season, Skinner has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not scored versus the Penguins this season in one game (five shots).
  • Skinner has scored two goals on the power play.
  • Skinner's shooting percentage is 13.1%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have conceded 47 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 13.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Skinner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:31 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:00 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:24 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:15 Away L 4-0
11/10/2023 Wild 2 1 1 18:42 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:31 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 18:46 Away W 6-4
11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:32 Home L 5-1
11/1/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:38 Away W 5-2

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

