Will Jeff Skinner Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 24?
Can we expect Jeff Skinner lighting the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 6:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Jeff Skinner score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)
Skinner stats and insights
- In seven of 19 games this season, Skinner has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Penguins this season in one game (five shots).
- Skinner has scored two goals on the power play.
- Skinner's shooting percentage is 13.1%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 47 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 13.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Skinner recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|15:00
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:15
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|18:42
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:31
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|18:46
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|15:38
|Away
|W 5-2
Sabres vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
