The Buffalo Sabres, including Jeff Skinner, will be on the ice Friday at 6:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. There are prop bets for Skinner available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Jeff Skinner vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sabres vs Penguins Game Info

Skinner Season Stats Insights

Skinner's plus-minus this season, in 17:09 per game on the ice, is -4.

Skinner has scored a goal in seven of 19 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 10 of 19 games this year, Skinner has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In five of 19 games this year, Skinner has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Skinner goes over his points prop total is 60.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 38.5% chance of Skinner having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Skinner Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 47 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 19 Games 4 14 Points 3 8 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

