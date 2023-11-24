Jesper Bratt will be among those in action Friday when his New Jersey Devils face the Columbus Blue Jackets at Prudential Center. Fancy a wager on Bratt? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Jesper Bratt vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +130)

1.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -189)

Bratt Season Stats Insights

Bratt's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:36 per game on the ice, is -4.

Bratt has scored a goal in a game six times this season over 17 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Bratt has a point in 12 of 17 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Bratt has had an assist in a game 11 times this year over 17 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Bratt's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Bratt has an implied probability of 65.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bratt Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have given up 72 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 17 Games 3 23 Points 4 8 Goals 2 15 Assists 2

