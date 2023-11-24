Will Joel Farabee score a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the New York Rangers on Friday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Joel Farabee score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Farabee stats and insights

  • In eight of 19 games this season, Farabee has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 19.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have conceded 39 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 18.3 blocked shots per game.

Farabee recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 15:02 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 12:24 Home W 5-2
11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:39 Home W 4-3 OT
11/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:10 Away W 3-1
11/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:51 Away W 4-2
11/10/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 13:47 Away W 6-3
11/7/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 16:12 Away L 2-1
11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:27 Home L 5-0
11/3/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 13:44 Away W 5-1
11/1/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 14:02 Home L 5-2

Flyers vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

