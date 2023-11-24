Joel Farabee and the Philadelphia Flyers will play the New York Rangers at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, at Wells Fargo Center. Looking to wager on Farabee's props versus the Rangers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Joel Farabee vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, MSG, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Farabee Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Farabee has a plus-minus of +8, while averaging 15:12 on the ice per game.

In eight of 19 games this year, Farabee has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 12 of 19 games this year, Farabee has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Farabee has had an assist in a game five times this season over 19 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Farabee's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Farabee has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Farabee Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 39 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks second.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +16.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 19 Games 3 15 Points 0 8 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

