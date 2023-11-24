Will John-Jason Peterka Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 24?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday at 6:00 PM ET, is John-Jason Peterka a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will John-Jason Peterka score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Peterka stats and insights
- In eight of 19 games this season, Peterka has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Penguins this season, he has attempted four shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- Peterka's shooting percentage is 17.8%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have given up 47 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Peterka recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|20:59
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|14:35
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|17:23
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|18:19
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|19:47
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|15:47
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|1
|1
|18:24
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|15:15
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|15:02
|Away
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.