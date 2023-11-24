John-Jason Peterka Game Preview: Sabres vs. Penguins - November 24
The Buffalo Sabres, John-Jason Peterka included, will meet the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Peterka intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
John-Jason Peterka vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)
Peterka Season Stats Insights
- In 19 games this season, Peterka has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 15:30 on the ice per game.
- Peterka has a goal in eight of 19 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Peterka has a point in 12 games this year (out of 19), including multiple points three times.
- Peterka has an assist in six of 19 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- The implied probability is 52.6% that Peterka hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Peterka going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Peterka Stats vs. the Penguins
- The Penguins have conceded 47 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +11.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Pittsburgh
|19
|Games
|4
|15
|Points
|1
|8
|Goals
|1
|7
|Assists
|0
