The Buffalo Sabres, John-Jason Peterka included, will meet the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Peterka intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

John-Jason Peterka vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Sabres vs Penguins Game Info

Peterka Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Peterka has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 15:30 on the ice per game.

Peterka has a goal in eight of 19 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Peterka has a point in 12 games this year (out of 19), including multiple points three times.

Peterka has an assist in six of 19 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 52.6% that Peterka hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Peterka going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Peterka Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 47 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 19 Games 4 15 Points 1 8 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

