In the upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, which begins at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on John Marino to find the back of the net for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will John Marino score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Marino stats and insights

Marino has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Blue Jackets.

Marino has no points on the power play.

Marino averages 0.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have given up 72 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.1 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Marino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:49 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:52 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:27 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:25 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:27 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 21:59 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 21:29 Away W 4-2 11/3/2023 Blues 1 0 1 21:52 Away L 4-1 11/2/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:47 Away W 5-3 10/29/2023 Wild 1 0 1 23:39 Home W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.