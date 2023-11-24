Will John Tavares Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on November 24?
The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks is scheduled for Friday at 2:00 PM ET. Will John Tavares light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will John Tavares score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Tavares stats and insights
- In seven of 17 games this season, Tavares has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal versus the Blackhawks this season in one game (six shots).
- He has one goal on the power play, and also five assists.
- He has a 12.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 63 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.3 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Tavares recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:07
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|1
|2
|16:59
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|17:45
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|19:09
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|16:15
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:53
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:51
|Home
|L 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:58
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/31/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|19:25
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Maple Leafs vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
