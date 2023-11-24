The Toronto Maple Leafs, including John Tavares, take the ice Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center, with the puck dropping at 2:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Tavares' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

John Tavares vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Tavares Season Stats Insights

In 17 games this season, Tavares has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 18:32 on the ice per game.

In seven of 17 games this year, Tavares has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 12 of 17 games this year, Tavares has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Tavares has an assist in seven of 17 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Tavares hits the over on his points prop total is 69.4%, based on the odds.

Tavares has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tavares Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are allowing 63 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-20).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 17 Games 3 19 Points 4 7 Goals 3 12 Assists 1

