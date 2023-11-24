Will Jonas Siegenthaler Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on November 24?
Will Jonas Siegenthaler score a goal when the New Jersey Devils square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Jonas Siegenthaler score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Siegenthaler stats and insights
- Siegenthaler is yet to score through 17 games this season.
- He has not played against the Blue Jackets yet this season.
- Siegenthaler has zero points on the power play.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 72 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.1 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.
Siegenthaler recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:29
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/18/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|20:34
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/16/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:49
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:00
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:35
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|21:18
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:11
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/2/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:58
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|21:40
|Home
|W 4-3
Devils vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
