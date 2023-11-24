Jonathan Huberdeau will be on the ice when the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars face off at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Huberdeau's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Huberdeau Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Huberdeau has averaged 17:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -12.

In four of 19 games this year, Huberdeau has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Huberdeau has a point in nine of 19 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Huberdeau has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

Huberdeau's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he goes over.

There is a 40% chance of Huberdeau having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Huberdeau Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 49 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 19 Games 4 12 Points 4 4 Goals 0 8 Assists 4

