Can we expect Jordan Greenway lighting the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Pittsburgh Penguins at 6:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Jordan Greenway score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Greenway stats and insights

  • Greenway has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game versus the Penguins this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Greenway has no points on the power play.
  • He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 47 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 13.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

Greenway recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 4-3 OT
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:24 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 5-2
11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:40 Away L 4-0
11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 22:31 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:19 Away L 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 17:55 Away W 6-4
11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:15 Home L 5-1
11/1/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:36 Away W 5-2

Sabres vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

