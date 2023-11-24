Will Kyle Okposo Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 24?
Should you bet on Kyle Okposo to score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres and the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head on Friday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kyle Okposo score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Okposo stats and insights
- Okposo is yet to score through 19 games this season.
- In one game against the Penguins this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Okposo has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Penguins defensive stats
- The Penguins have conceded 47 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 13.8 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Okposo recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:06
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|17:52
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|15:28
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:14
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Away
|W 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.