Kyle Palmieri and the New York Islanders will play on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Ottawa Senators. Fancy a wager on Palmieri in the Islanders-Senators game? Use our stats and information below.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Palmieri has averaged 17:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Palmieri has a goal in four of 18 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Palmieri has a point in nine of 18 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In five of 18 games this year, Palmieri has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Palmieri's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

Palmieri has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 49 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 18 Games 4 10 Points 2 4 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

