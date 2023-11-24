Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers will play the Washington Capitals at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Draisaitl's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Leon Draisaitl vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

1.5 points (Over odds: +125)

1.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Draisaitl Season Stats Insights

Draisaitl's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:59 per game on the ice, is -5.

Draisaitl has scored a goal in five of 18 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 12 of 18 games this season, Draisaitl has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Draisaitl has an assist in 10 of 18 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Draisaitl has an implied probability of 44.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Draisaitl has an implied probability of 59.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Draisaitl Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 43 goals in total (2.7 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 18 Games 2 23 Points 2 6 Goals 1 17 Assists 1

